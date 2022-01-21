Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUN. UBS Group cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lundin Mining to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.80 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.89 per share, with a total value of C$2,965,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,422,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$943,329,707.89. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total transaction of C$543,184.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,069,594.51.

Shares of TSE:LUN traded down C$0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching C$10.88. 566,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,826. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$8.56 and a 12 month high of C$16.07. The firm has a market cap of C$8.01 billion and a PE ratio of 9.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$952.44 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 11.4999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

