Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

LITE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.19.

LITE stock opened at $98.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.46. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Lumentum’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $991,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 234.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 17,562 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,657,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

