Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.57.

LOW stock opened at $223.93 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.81 and a 200-day moving average of $221.84.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.