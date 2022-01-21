Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPX. TD Securities increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern acquired 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,050,521 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $248,581,000 after buying an additional 161,376 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,669 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $220,482,000 after acquiring an additional 246,487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,884,654 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $177,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,582,469 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $158,486,000 after purchasing an additional 505,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 39.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,766 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $133,286,000 after purchasing an additional 628,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,370. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.05 and a 200-day moving average of $64.90. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 5.10%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.