Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

LOMA stock opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.48. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $8.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $183.22 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 10.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOMA. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at about $6,046,000. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 34.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 114,907 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 60.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 89,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (LOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.