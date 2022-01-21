LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Short Interest Down 31.5% in December

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,000 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the December 15th total of 268,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOGC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 59,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $58.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.98. LogicBio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 million. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 964.74% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

