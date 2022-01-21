Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$116.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.96% from the stock’s current price.

L has been the topic of several other reports. Cfra downgraded shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$104.80.

TSE L traded down C$0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$92.83. 227,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,802. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$99.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$90.99. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$60.86 and a 1 year high of C$105.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$16.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.72 billion. Equities analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 5.9600002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.04, for a total transaction of C$490,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at C$576,885.01. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 14,783 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.85, for a total transaction of C$1,549,999.03. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,893.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

