Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) PT Raised to C$116.00 at CIBC

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price target upped by analysts at CIBC from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$103.00 target price on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.88.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

LBLCF stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.56. 1,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.83. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $82.04.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.