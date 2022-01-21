Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) to report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lipocine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.06). Lipocine reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lipocine.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPCN. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Lipocine by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 293,111 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 81,901 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lipocine by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lipocine by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,815,348 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 230,794 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lipocine by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 156,873 shares during the period. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPCN opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $83.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.33. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42.

About Lipocine

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm involves in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lipocine (LPCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.