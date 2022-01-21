Lingo Media (OTCMKTS:LMDCF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.06

Lingo Media Co. (OTCMKTS:LMDCF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.05. Lingo Media shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 400 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Lingo Media (OTCMKTS:LMDCF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. Lingo Media had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 38.35%.

Lingo Media Corp. engages in the development and marketing of English language learning products and services. It operates through the following segments: Online English Language Learning, Print-Based English Language Learning, and Head Office. The Online English Language Learning segment operates under ELL Technologies, a global web-based educational technology language learning, training, and assessment company.

