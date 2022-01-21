Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.06)-$(0.01) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $240-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $241.11 million.

Shares of LLNW stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.73. 2,919,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,327. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $499.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Limelight Networks from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.41.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 32,141 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 42,361 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

