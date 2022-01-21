LikeCoin Price Tops $0.0259 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0259 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $27.90 million and $93,401.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00050135 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006445 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,078,494,992 coins. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.