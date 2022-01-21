Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) Short Interest Up 21.6% in December

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 308,500 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 253,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of Lightbridge stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 3.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16. Lightbridge has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $14.60.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Lightbridge Company Profile
Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
