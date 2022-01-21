Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) Short Interest Up 21.6% in December

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 308,500 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 253,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of Lightbridge stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 3.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16. Lightbridge has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTBR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 53.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 78,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 89.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 11.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 10.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

