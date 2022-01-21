Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Taseko Mines (LON:TKO)

Liberum Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 140 ($1.91) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON:TKO opened at GBX 156 ($2.13) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £442.97 million and a P/E ratio of 24.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 154.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 144.35. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of GBX 88.27 ($1.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 185 ($2.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.75.
