Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $140.64

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $140.64 and last traded at $142.05, with a volume of 33104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.26.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.83.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,107,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,143,000 after acquiring an additional 736,144 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,445,000 after acquiring an additional 861,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,393,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,349,000 after acquiring an additional 155,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,761,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,547,000 after acquiring an additional 40,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.