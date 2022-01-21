LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,603 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $9,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 55.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHCG opened at $122.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.37.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $565.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.70.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

