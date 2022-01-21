Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $99.00 price target on the stock.

LGRDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Monday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Legrand from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Legrand in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Legrand from €105.00 ($119.32) to €110.00 ($125.00) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.67.

Shares of Legrand stock opened at $21.51 on Monday. Legrand has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $23.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

