LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) Receives €143.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €144.07 ($163.72).

LEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($147.73) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €158.80 ($180.45) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($176.14) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday.

LEG traded up €0.50 ($0.57) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €116.30 ($132.16). 152,267 shares of the company traded hands. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($85.42) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($111.93). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €122.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €127.51.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

