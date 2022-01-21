Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Raised to $45.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LVS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.12.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.39. The stock had a trading volume of 214,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,802,000. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 42.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 105,414 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 31,496 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 305,510 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $16,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 165.1% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,169,419 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $42,801,000 after buying an additional 623,591 shares during the period. 35.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

