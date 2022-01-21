Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Director Carin Stutz Acquires 350 Shares

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Director Carin Stutz acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.18 per share, with a total value of $17,913.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of KRUS opened at $46.95 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $85.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.98 million, a P/E ratio of -79.57 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.93 and a 200 day moving average of $53.54.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

