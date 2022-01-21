KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in December

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

KUKAF stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.24 and its 200 day moving average is $79.04. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $42.30 and a 1-year high of $86.10.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

KUKA AG engages in the provision of intelligent automation solutions. It operates through the following segments: KUKA Robotics, KUKA Systems, Swisslog and KUKA AG & Other Companies. The KUKA Robotics segment offers the automotive sector and general industry as well as those supported by comprehensive customer services such as industrial robots, from small models and heavy-duty robots.

