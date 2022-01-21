Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,302 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,149,586 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,270,971,000 after acquiring an additional 137,945 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 120.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259,147 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $59,871,000 after acquiring an additional 141,510 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the third quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the third quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 87,188 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Microsoft from $407.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.46.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $301.60 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $222.42 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

