Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.13 Million

Analysts predict that Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) will announce sales of $58.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kore Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.00 million and the highest is $59.88 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kore Group will report full-year sales of $241.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $239.92 million to $243.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $238.72 million, with estimates ranging from $228.19 million to $247.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kore Group.

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $67.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KORE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kore Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on Kore Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Kore Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Kore Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of KORE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.21. 385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,417. Kore Group has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91.

Kore Group Company Profile

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

