Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

NYSE:KOP traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $29.90. The stock had a trading volume of 64,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,190. The company has a market capitalization of $638.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.01. Koppers has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.85.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 2,570.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 239.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 47.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 5.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,840,000 after buying an additional 19,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,490,000 after buying an additional 34,946 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

