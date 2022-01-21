Klimatas (KTS) Reaches Market Cap of $6,429.58

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Klimatas has a market cap of $6,429.58 and $25.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 87.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

