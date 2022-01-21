KKR Acquisition Holdings I (NYSE:KAHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 9,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 117,611 shares.The stock last traded at $9.78 and had previously closed at $9.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAHC. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. RP Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,670,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after buying an additional 425,958 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

