Keystone Financial Group Purchases 712 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Keystone Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.45. 155,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,069. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $151.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.31 and a 200 day moving average of $141.66.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

