Keystone Financial Group Has $5.02 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Keystone Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 231,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,394,000 after purchasing an additional 143,523 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 142,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $448.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,474,996. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $369.65 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $468.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.91.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

