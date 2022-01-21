KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Silgan in a research note issued on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.32 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.33. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.20.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,660,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Silgan by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Silgan by 1.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 656,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

