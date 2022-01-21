Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Takes $2.82 Million Position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 44,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $889,125,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,785,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,011,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,549,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BBWI opened at $53.11 on Friday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.32.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.24.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

