Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 586 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 7.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,829,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,870,000 after purchasing an additional 715,397 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,511,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,942,000 after purchasing an additional 40,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,577,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,368,000 after purchasing an additional 595,399 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,624,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,898,000 after purchasing an additional 58,399 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,316,000 after buying an additional 28,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $21.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.13. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

