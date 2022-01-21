Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 275 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AJG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.94.

NYSE:AJG opened at $155.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.30. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $112.92 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.