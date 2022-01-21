Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OGE. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $102,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGE. Zacks Investment Research cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NYSE OGE opened at $37.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.79%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

