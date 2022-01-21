Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Invests $2.25 Million in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,522 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the period. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CATC stock opened at $89.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.22. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $70.53 and a 12-month high of $97.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.52.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.09. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $43.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CATC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

