Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,568 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth about $292,613,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in PVH in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,733,000. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its position in PVH by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,108,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PVH by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,848,000 after purchasing an additional 426,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

NYSE PVH opened at $97.75 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $78.76 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.11.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised shares of PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

In related news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.