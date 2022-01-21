KBC Group NV Sells 37,517 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,517 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 33.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,481,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,036,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,002,000 after acquiring an additional 957,352 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 22.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,900,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,999,000 after acquiring an additional 532,127 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 58.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after acquiring an additional 455,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 39.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,840,000 after acquiring an additional 395,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $68,676,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

TRN stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -141.54%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

