KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,260,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $480,237,000 after purchasing an additional 84,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,915,000 after purchasing an additional 589,621 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,612,000 after purchasing an additional 329,988 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 13.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 811,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,190,000 after buying an additional 93,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

AEIS opened at $85.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.01. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.71 and a 1 year high of $122.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.06.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

A number of research firms have commented on AEIS. Benchmark began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.