KBC Group NV Grows Stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,690 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 27,832 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 75,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,043,000 after purchasing an additional 160,685 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 3,078.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.78. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.95 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 29.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $630,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

WAFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

