KBC Group NV Grows Position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Baozun were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Baozun by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Baozun by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Baozun by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Baozun during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Baozun by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. Baozun Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.32 million, a P/E ratio of 447.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.66.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). Baozun had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $294.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BZUN. TheStreet lowered Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

About Baozun

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

