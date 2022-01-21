KBC Group NV Acquires Shares of 281,736 Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 281,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 354.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth $39,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth $42,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth $59,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.