KBC Group NV Acquires 2,346 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 59,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

NYSE DAR opened at $64.65 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.75 and a 200-day moving average of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

