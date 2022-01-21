JUST 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $55.74 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last week, JUST has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. JUST has a market cap of $354.45 million and $55.74 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00056735 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.83 or 0.07371815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00061146 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,723.21 or 0.99542835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00064796 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007633 BTC.

About JUST

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

