Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 100 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $29,519.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $285.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $321.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.01. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $350.21. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 0.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 35,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

