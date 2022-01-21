Joseph B. Armes Sells 286 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $34,345.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CSWI traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,456. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $110.20 and a one year high of $145.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.11.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $155.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.88 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 18.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.