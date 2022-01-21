Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Up 3.5%

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.48 and last traded at $52.25. 12,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 214,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.48.

Several analysts have weighed in on JYNT shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $739.39 million, a PE ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.15.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $20.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Joint by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Joint during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Joint by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Joint by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Joint by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

