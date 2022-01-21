Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,039,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,399 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.2% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $167,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $610,000. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,203,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,376,000 after acquiring an additional 47,863 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 30,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.55. The company had a trading volume of 174,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,921,399. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.31 and its 200 day moving average is $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

