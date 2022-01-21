JOE (JOE) Market Capitalization Reaches $176.20 Million

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One JOE coin can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00002870 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, JOE has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a market cap of $176.20 million and approximately $15.83 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00057566 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,865.95 or 0.07363793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00061594 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,888.66 or 0.99920772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00065061 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007683 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE's total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 157,737,504 coins.

JOE Coin Trading

