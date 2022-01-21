Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,800 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the December 15th total of 226,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 221,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jianpu Technology by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 18,678 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Jianpu Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Jianpu Technology alerts:

Shares of JT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 106,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,217. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. Jianpu Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39.

Jianpu Technology Inc engages in the operation of open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products. It provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user’s particular financial needs and credit profile. It also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve its target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.