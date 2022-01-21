Jerry James Hunter Sells 15,533 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $558,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $2,642,567.52.

NYSE SNAP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.99. 21,632,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,664,340. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.77. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 579.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Snap in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 305.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

