Jeremi Gorman Sells 37,278 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $1,340,889.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 36,335 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $1,629,624.75.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 35,922 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $1,949,846.16.

NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.99. The stock had a trading volume of 21,632,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,664,340. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.77. The company has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of -83.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after buying an additional 12,004,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,117,000 after buying an additional 454,511 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 9.5% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after buying an additional 4,784,751 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after buying an additional 3,833,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Snap by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,070,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,293,000 after purchasing an additional 563,111 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNAP. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim restated an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, September 24th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

